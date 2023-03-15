WORLD

Musk Brought Internet To Brazil’s Amazon Criminals Love It

jsalinasBy 15 views
0
In this image provided by IBAMA, Brazil's Environmental Agency, Elon Musk's Starlink, providing a high-speed connection in Brazil's Amazon remote places, is visible, bottom right, in the Yanomami Indigenous territory, Roraima state, Brazil, Tuesday, March 14, 2023. Federal agents seized the internet kit in an illegal mining pit. (IBAMA via AP)

(AP) — When Brazil’s environmental authority busted an illegal gold mine inside the Yanomami Indigenous territory operated by the nation’s most fearsome gang, they found something that is becoming common at such sites: a Starlink kit.

Starlink, part of Elon Musk’s SpaceX, has almost 4,000 low-orbit satellites lined up across the skies, giving people connectivity in remote corners of the Amazon and providing a crucial advantage to Ukranian forces on the battlefield.

Nefarious forces are also benefiting, among them the Brazilian illegal miners for whom the portable, high-speed internet system has become a new and valuable tool.

French Strike Nationwide As Garbage Piles Up Over Pensions

Previous article

Chip Roy Endorses DeSantis For President

Next article

You may also like

More in WORLD