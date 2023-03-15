Musk Brought Internet To Brazil’s Amazon Criminals Love It

(AP) — When Brazil’s environmental authority busted an illegal gold mine inside the Yanomami Indigenous territory operated by the nation’s most fearsome gang, they found something that is becoming common at such sites: a Starlink kit.

Starlink, part of Elon Musk’s SpaceX, has almost 4,000 low-orbit satellites lined up across the skies, giving people connectivity in remote corners of the Amazon and providing a crucial advantage to Ukranian forces on the battlefield.

Nefarious forces are also benefiting, among them the Brazilian illegal miners for whom the portable, high-speed internet system has become a new and valuable tool.