Musk Hits Trump Over Call To Suspend Constitution

Twitter CEO Elon Musk is pushing back against former President Trump’s call to suspend the Constitution over the 2020 election. In a tweet pinned to the top of his profile, Musk wrote the “Constitution is greater than any President. End of story.”

Trump on Saturday claimed the Constitution’s election rules should be suspended over fraud claims. His comments follow the release of the “Twitter Files,” which detail Twitter’s decision to limit access to a New York Post article about the contents of Hunter Biden’s laptop.

Trump’s claim led to widespread condemnation from the White House, Democrats and some in the GOP.