Musk Mocks Twitter Threat To Sue Over Purchase, In Tweet

FILE - The logo for Twitter appears above a trading post on the floor of the New York Stock Exchange, Nov. 29, 2021. Twitter's stock slid more than 6% before the market open Monday, July 11, 2022, after billionaire Elon Musk announced late Friday that he will abandon his $44 billion offer to buy Twitter and the company said it will sue the Tesla CEO to uphold the deal. (AP Photo/Richard Drew, File)

Elon Musk is mocking Twitter’s efforts to force him to buy the company, in a tweet. Early today, Musk tweeted four images of him laughing next to captions that read: “They said I couldn’t buy Twitter. Then they wouldn’t disclose bot information. Now they want to force me to buy Twitter in court. Now they have to disclose bot information in court.”

Musk followed that with a picture of actor and martial arts expert Chuck Norris playing chess with just a single pawn on his side of the board, against a complete set of pieces. Musk tweeted “Chuckmate.” Musk said on Friday he was pulling out of an agreement to buy the social media company.