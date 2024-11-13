NATIONAL

Musk, Ramaswamy To Head Department of Government Efficiency

FILE - Elon Musk speaks before Republican presidential nominee former President Donald Trump at a campaign rally at Madison Square Garden, Sunday, Oct. 27, 2024, in New York. (AP Photo/Evan Vucci, File)

President-elect Trump says billionaire Elon Musk and former presidential candidate Vivek Ramaswamy will head the new Department of Government Efficiency. Trump claims the two will pave the way for the administration to dismantle government bureaucracy and restructure federal agencies.

Musk, who is the CEO of Tesla and the social media platform X, says this will send shockwaves through the system, and anyone involved in government waste. Trump says their work will conclude no later than July 4th, 2026.

