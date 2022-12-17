Musk Reinstates Accounts Of Suspended Journalists

Twitter CEO Elon Musk is lifting the suspension imposed on the accounts of several journalists he had accused of revealing the real-time location of his private jet.

Musk announced the move Saturday morning, saying “the people have spoken.” He referred to a poll he posted that showed partipants overwhelmingly called for the accounts to be restored.

Musk received widespread backlash over the accounts being blocked after he claimed that providing personal information on his specific location put his life at risk.