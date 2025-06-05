Musk Responds To Trump’s Oval Office Remarks

File photo: President Donald Trump speaks during a news conference with Elon Musk in the Oval Office of the White House, Friday, May 30, 2025, in Washington. (AP Photo/Evan Vucci)

File photo: President Donald Trump speaks during a news conference with Elon Musk in the Oval Office of the White House, Friday, May 30, 2025, in Washington. (AP Photo/Evan Vucci)

Elon Musk says President Trump would not have won the election without him and Republicans would not control the House.

In a series of posts on X, the billionaire responded to Trump’s Oval Office comments that expressed disappointment in Musk and saying he doesn’t know if they will still have a good relationship.

Musk said Trump’s so-called “big beautiful bill” was never shown to him and passed in the House in the “dead of night so fast that almost no one in Congress could even read it.” He also reposted an image showing old tweets from Trump that appeared to contradict his spending bill, saying, “Where is this guy today?” Musk has been highly critical of Trump’s “big beautiful bill” since ending his time as a special government employee.