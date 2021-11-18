Musk Says First Orbital Launch From Boca Chica Not Likely Until Early Next Year

SpaceX founder Elon Musk is now saying the first orbital launch of the Starship rocket from Boca Chica Beach won’t happen until after the new year.

Musk says he’s hoping the latest Starship prototype can launch in January or February. And he added the company is planning a dozen Starship launches next year. The latest timeline, however, remains tentative as SpaceX waits for the FAA to complete an environmental review of its expanded operations on Boca Chica.

The assessment could either give the green light to the launches, or determine that the new operations present environmental and public safety hazards, which would further delay Starship’s first orbital launch. The FAA has set an end-of-year deadline to complete its assessment.