Musk Says Next Starship Will Be Ready For Test Flight In About A Month

Story by TIM SULLIVAN

SpaceX CEO Elon Musk says a third Starship prototype could be ready for launch from Boca Chica Beach around Christmas time.

Posting on his social media platform X, Musk said that Flight Three hardware should be ready to fly in 3 to 4 weeks. He added there are a total of three rockets in final production in the high bay on the Starbase facility.

Ready or not, however, all Starship test flights have again been suspended pending a FAA investigation into what caused the explosions of both the booster and the spacecraft following the November 18th launch of the second Starship rocket.

The booster exploded following a successful hot-stage separation of the spacecraft about 5 minutes after the rocket lifted off. The spacecraft continued on and reached space, but less than three minutes later, it too blew up when its self-destruct system was triggered.