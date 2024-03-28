Musk Sets Goal For Next Starship Mission

SpaceX founder and CEO Elon Musk is setting a goal for the next flight of the Starship prototype. Musk posted a video of an engine test on social media Wednesday, saying preparations for the fourth flight of the Starship are underway.

Musk also said the goal of the mission is to get through max re-entry heating with all systems functioning on the Starship. SpaceX lost contact with the Starship prototype as it re-entered the atmosphere during its third launch earlier this month.

The FAA is conducting an investigation to determine what needs to be changed before allowing the prototype’s next launch.