Musk: SpaceX Pad Should Be Ready In One Or Two Months

SpaceX founder and CEO Elon Musk is confirming that the pad at the company’s South Texas Starbase was damaged during last week’s launch of the Starship prototype and its SuperHeavy booster.

Musk tweeted Friday the company has been working on a “massive water-cooled” steel plate that would have been mounted on the launch mount to protect the pad. It wasn’t ready in time for the launch, but the company thought the unprotected pad would be okay based on previous test data. Musk expects the pad will be ready for another launch in one or two months.