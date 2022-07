File photo: In this image from video made available by SpaceX, a Starship test vehicle sits on the ground after returning from a flight test in Boca Chica, Texas on Wednesday, May 5, 2021. (SpaceX via AP)

SpaceX founder and CEO Elon Musk says the booster that exploded at the company’s facility in South Texas is likely to return to its launch mount soon.

Musk tells Reuters that damage to the rocket booster following last week’s big explosion at the Starbase at Boca Chica Beach was minor. Following an inspection, the booster could be back in place this week.

The FAA has declined to investigate the explosion, saying it didn’t come during a formal launch window.