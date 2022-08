File photo: In this image from video made available by SpaceX, a Starship test vehicle sits on the ground after returning from a flight test in Boca Chica, Texas on Wednesday, May 5, 2021. (SpaceX via AP)

SpaceX CEO Elon Musk isn’t ready to say exactly when he’s expecting a successful orbital launch of his Starship prototype.

Musk tweeted last week that such a launch could come next month or anytime in the next 12 months. Musk also didn’t say if that launch would come from the SpaceX facility in South Texas or a tower nearing completion at Cape Canaveral, Florida.

SpaceX is still waiting for the FAA to approve more launches from the Boca Chica Beach site.