Musk To Move Space-X HQ To RGV, Calls New California Law ‘The Final Straw’

Elon Musk has announced he is moving the headquarters of SpaceX from Southern California to South Texas. In a post on his X social media site, Musk said SpaceX will move from Hawthorne California to Starbase Texas, which is located on Boca Chica Beach.

Musk said the move is in response to a new law signed by California Governor Gavin Newsome that lessens school district control over families. The law says school districts cannot require teachers to tell parents if their child begins using different pronouns indicating a change in their sexual orientation or gender identity.

The move would come three years after Musk moved Tesla’s headquarters to Austin from the Bay Area of California.