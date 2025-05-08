Musk’s Neighbors Complain

Elon Musk is being accused of being a bad neighbor. Residents of the ritzy Austin suburb of West Lake Hills are complaining about a 16-foot chain-link fence that’s surrounding his six million dollar property.

Paul Hemmer, who heads the neighborhood’s homeowners association, says Musk is not even living at the home. It’s a hub, he says, for a security team that fills up the dead end street with a fleet of cars. There are reports that Musk has been trying to buy two neighboring lots to serve as a compound for him, his 13 kids and their mothers.