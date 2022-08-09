Muslim Communities Fearful After 4 Killings In Albuquerque

Altaf Hussain cries over the grave of his brother Aftab Hussein at Fairview Memorial Park in Albuquerque, N.M., on Friday, Aug. 5, 2022. A funeral service was held for Aftab Hussein, 41, and Muhammad Afzaal Hussain, 27, at the Islamic Center of New Mexico on Friday. Both Muslim men were shot and killed near their homes only six days apart. Law enforcement believes one suspect could be responsible for killing three Muslim men in the past nine months. (Chancey Bush/The Albuquerque Journal via AP)

Altaf Hussain cries over the grave of his brother Aftab Hussein at Fairview Memorial Park in Albuquerque, N.M., on Friday, Aug. 5, 2022. A funeral service was held for Aftab Hussein, 41, and Muhammad Afzaal Hussain, 27, at the Islamic Center of New Mexico on Friday. Both Muslim men were shot and killed near their homes only six days apart. Law enforcement believes one suspect could be responsible for killing three Muslim men in the past nine months. (Chancey Bush/The Albuquerque Journal via AP)

The killings of four Muslim men in Albuquerque, New Mexico, are sending fear through Muslim communities across the U.S. First was the death of a Muslim man from Afghanistan late last year. Then came two more slayings in the last two weeks — men from Pakistan who attended the same mosque.

Those deaths were followed Friday by the city’s fourth homicide of a Muslim man in nine months. Now police are racing to find the killer or killers responsible. Authorities on Monday identified the latest victim as they sought help searching for a vehicle believed to be connected to the attacks.