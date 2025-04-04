Muslim Community Debated

The debate over a master-planned Muslim community near Dallas is turning friends into courtroom opponents.

Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton has called for an investigation into the so-called EPIC City. But, now, the lawyer who represented him in his impeachment trial has been hired to represent the East Plano Islamic Center.

Dan Cogdell says some of the rhetoric being used by the state’s Republican leadership is discriminatory. Opponents, at a Collin County Commissioners meeting, cited the group’s Islamic faith as to why they didn’t want it built.