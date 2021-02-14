Myanmar Rattled By Army Movements, Apparent Internet Cutoff

(AP) — Sightings of armored personnel carriers in Myanmar’s biggest city and an internet shutdown have raised political tensions, after vast numbers of people around the country flouted orders against demonstrations to protest the military’s seizure of power.
Ambassadors from the U.S. and Canada and 12 European nations called on Myanmar’s security forces to refrain from violence against those “protesting the overthrow of their legitimate government.” They also condemned the military’s interference with communications.
Monday holds the prospect of two flashpoints for the political standoff, a court appearance by ousted national leader Aung San Suu Kyi and a possible announcement of the death of a young protester shot last week.