Myanmar Villagers Say Army Beheaded High School Teacher

The wall of a school structure is left standing after it was burned in Taung Myint village in the Magway region of Myanmar on Sunday, Oct. 16, 2022. Villagers say the decapitated body of a high school teacher was left on grotesque display at a school in rural Myanmar after he was detained and killed by the military. Many similar abuses have been alleged as the army tries to crush opposition to military rule. (AP Photo)

(AP) — Villagers say the decapitated body of a high school teacher was left on grotesque display at a burned-out school in rural Myanmar after he was detained and killed by the military. Many similar abuses have been alleged as the army tries to crush opposition to military rule.

According to witnesses and photos, his mutilated body was left on the ground in front of the school’s spiked gate and his head was impaled on top of it. Saw Tun Moe had been in charge of a school founded by the country’s pro-democracy movement.

A column of soldiers has been conducting sweeps in villages near his home this month. The U.N. has documented 260 attacks on schools and educators since the army takeover in Myanmar a year and a half ago.