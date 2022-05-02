MyPillow CEO Mike Lindell Gets Banned From Twitter, Again

Mike Lindell, chief executive officer of MyPillow, talks to reporters before attending a rally outside the State Capitol, April 5, 2022, in downtown Denver. Lindell was banned from Twitter for a second time after attempting to use a new account to access the social media platform. Lindell set up a new account on Twitter on Sunday, May 1, 2022 under @MikeJLindell. But the account was quickly suspended. (AP Photo/David Zalubowski)

(AP)–MyPillow CEO Mike Lindell was banned from Twitter for a second time after attempting to use a new account to access the social media platform. Lindell set up a new account on Twitter on Sunday under @MikeJLindell. But the account was quickly suspended.

Twitter said in a statement that Lindell’s new account was permanently suspended for violating its rules on ban evasion.