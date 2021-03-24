Mysterious New System At Border Keeps Migrants Guessing

U.S. Customs and Border Protection officers, center, instruct migrants to walk toward the McAllen-Hidalgo International Bridge while deporting them to Mexico, Saturday, March 20, 2021, in Hidalgo, Texas. The fate of thousands of migrant families who have recently arrived at the Mexico border is being decided by a mysterious new system under President Joe Biden. U.S. authorities are releasing migrants with “acute vulnerabilities” and allowing them to pursue asylum. But it's not clear why some are considered vulnerable and not others. (AP Photo/Julio Cortez)