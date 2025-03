Packages of mystery seeds, being mailed to Texas from China, are showing no signs of slowing. Texas AG Commissioner Sid Miller says that whomever is sending them here, unsolicited, is branching out.

A full plant was sent to one resident. It’s been shipped off to horticulture experts at Texas Tech for identification and is now part of a larger investigation by the USDA. Commissioner Miller says it’s possible that the Chinese may be testing the limits of our mail system’s security.