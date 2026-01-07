Texas Agriculture Commissioner Sid Miller is once again warning about packages of unsolicited seeds that have been sent to Texans. The most recent round of mailings arrived in Clute, south of Houston, late last year.

The package from China included seeds and an unknown liquid. Reports indicate similar mystery mailings have arrived in other states including Ohio, New Mexico and Alabama.

Miller says the seeds should not be planted, opened or thrown into the garbage, where they’ll end up in landfills. Instead, Miller says anyone getting such a package should contact his office and they will destroy the seeds.