N Korea Fires 2 Ballistic Missiles Capable Of Reaching Japan

(AP) — North Korea has test-fired a pair of ballistic missiles with a potential range of striking Japan in a possible protest of Tokyo’s adoption of a new security strategy to push for more offensive footing against North Korea and China. The launches come two days after the North claimed to have performed a key test needed to build a more mobile, powerful intercontinental ballistic missile designed to strike the U.S. mainland. South Korea and Japan condemned the North’s latest missile launches. On Friday, the Japanese government adopted a national security strategy that would allow it to carry out preemptive strikes and fire powerful cruise missiles. That was a major break from its strictly self-defense-only postwar principle.