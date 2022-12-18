N Korea Fires 2 Ballistic Missiles Capable Of Reaching Japan

FILE - In this photo provided by the North Korean government, North Korean leader Kim Jong Un gives a lecture at the Central Cadres Training School in North Korea on Oct. 17, 2022. Independent journalists were not given access to cover the event depicted in this image distributed by the North Korean government. The content of this image is as provided and cannot be independently verified. (Korean Central News Agency/Korea News Service via AP, File)

(AP) — North Korea has test-fired a pair of ballistic missiles with a potential range of striking Japan in a possible protest of Tokyo’s adoption of a new security strategy to push for more offensive footing against North Korea and China. The launches come two days after the North claimed to have performed a key test needed to build a more mobile, powerful intercontinental ballistic missile designed to strike the U.S. mainland. South Korea and Japan condemned the North’s latest missile launches. On Friday, the Japanese government adopted a national security strategy that would allow it to carry out preemptive strikes and fire powerful cruise missiles. That was a major break from its strictly self-defense-only postwar principle.