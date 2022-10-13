N. Korea Fires Another Missile, Flies Warplanes Near Border

In this photo provided by the North Korean government, North Korean leader Kim Jong Un, center, supervises tests of long-range cruise missiles at an undisclosed location in North Korea Wednesday, Oct. 12, 2022. Independent journalists were not given access to cover the event depicted in this image distributed by the North Korean government. The content of this image is as provided and cannot be independently verified. Korean language watermark on image as provided by source reads: "KCNA" which is the abbreviation for Korean Central News Agency. (Korean Central News Agency/Korea News Service via AP)

(AP) — South Korea says North Korea has launched a ballistic missile toward its eastern waters. South Korea’s Joint Chiefs of Staff says the launch happened early Friday but gave no further details. It’s the latest in a spate of missile launches by North Korea in recent days.

South Korea’s Joint Chiefs of Staff says North Korea also flew warplanes near the rivals’ border late Thursday and early Friday, prompting South Korea to scramble fighter jets. There have been no reports of clashes between the two Koreas.

North Korea’s military also issued a statement accusing South Korea of carrying out artillery fire for about 10 hours near the border Thursday.