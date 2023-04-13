WORLD

N. Korea Fires Missile That May Have Been New Type Of Weapon

A TV screen is seen reporting North Korea's missile launch with file footage during a news program at the Seoul Railway Station in Seoul, South Korea, Thursday, April 13, 2023. North Korea launched a ballistic missile that landed in the waters between the Korean Peninsula and Japan on Thursday, prompting Japan to order residents on an island to take shelter as a precaution. The order has been lifted. (AP Photo/Lee Jin-man)

(AP) — Its neighbors say North Korea has conducted its first intercontinental ballistic missile launch in a month as it extends a provocative run of weapons tests.

Japan briefly urged residents on a northern island to evacuate in a sign of its vigilance over North Korea’s evolving missile threats. The missile was launched at a high angle, which North Korea usually does to avoid its neighbors, and it landed in the waters between the peninsula and Japan.

A South Korean defense official said the military believes the test was of a new type of missile, possibly using solid fuel. It would be the first, if so. North Korean leader Kim Jong Un has vowed to obtain several new weapons to cope with what he calls U.S. military threats.

