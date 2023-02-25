WORLD

N. Korea Food Shortage Worsens Amid COVID, But No Famine Yet

FILE - In this undated photo provided on July 23, 2020 by the North Korean government, North Korean leader Kim Jong Un, center, visits a new chicken farm being built in Hwangju County, North Korea. Independent journalists were not given access to cover the event depicted in this image distributed by the North Korean government. The content of this image is as provided and cannot be independently verified. Korean language watermark on image as provided by source reads: "KCNA" which is the abbreviation for Korean Central News Agency. (Korean Central News Agency/Korea News Service via AP, File)

(AP) — Speculation about North Korea’s food insecurity has flared as its top leaders prepare to discuss the “very important and urgent task” of formulating a correct agricultural policy.

Unconfirmed reports say an unspecified number of North Koreans have been dying of hunger. But experts say there is no sign of mass deaths or famine. The upcoming Workers’ Party meeting is likely intended to shore up domestic support for North Korean leader Kim Jong Un as he pushes ahead with his nuclear weapons program. It is difficult to know the exact situation in the North, which kept its borders virtually closed during the pandemic.

