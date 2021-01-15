WORLD

N.Korea Holds Huge Military Parade As Kim Vows Nuclear Might

This photo provided by the North Korean government shows missiles during a military parade marking the ruling party congress, at Kim Il Sung Square in Pyongyang, North Korea Thursday, Jan. 14, 2021. Independent journalists were not given access to cover the event depicted in this image distributed by the North Korean government. The content of this image is as provided and cannot be independently verified. Korean language watermark on image as provided by source reads: "KCNA" which is the abbreviation for Korean Central News Agency. (Korean Central News Agency/Korea News Service via AP)

(AP) — North Korea has displayed new submarine-launched ballistic missiles under development and other military hardware in a massive nighttime parade. The weapon display underlines leader Kim Jong Un’s defiant calls to expand a nuclear and missile program that threatens his Asian rivals and the United States. State media say Kim took center stage at the parade Thursday night that was held to celebrate a major ruling party meeting that ended this week. Kim’s comments on expanding his weapons programs are likely intended to pressure the incoming U.S. government. President-elect Joe Biden has called Kim a “thug” and criticized his summits with President Donald Trump as spectacle that didn’t make meaningful progress.

 

