N. Korea Makes Fresh Threats, US Bombers Fly After ICBM Test

In this photo provided by South Korea Defense Ministry, a U.S. Air Force B-1B bomber, top, flies in formation with U.S. Air Force F-16 fighter jets over the South Korea Peninsula during a joint air drill in South Korea, Sunday, Feb. 19, 2023. (South Korea Defense Ministry via AP)

(AP) — North Korea says its latest intercontinental ballistic missile test was meant to further bolster its “fatal” nuclear attack capability and threatened additional powerful steps over upcoming drills between the U.S. and South Korea. The United States responded to Saturday’s missile launch by flying long-range supersonic bombers for separate joint exercises with South Korean and Japanese warplanes. Analysts say the missile test signals Kim Jong Un is using the rivals’ drills as chance to expand North Korea’s nuclear arsenal. North Korea’s official news agency says the launch of the Hwasong-15 missile on Saturday was organized “suddenly” without prior notice at Kim’s direct order.