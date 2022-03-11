N. Korea May Fire Big Missile To Put Spy Satellite In Space

(AP) — The U.S. and South Korea say North Korea has tested parts of its biggest intercontinental ballistic missile in two recent launches. That suggests North Korea will likely fire that weapon soon to put a spy satellite into orbit in what would be its most significant provocation in years. North Korea’s neighbors detected two ballistic launches last week. North Korea later said it was testing cameras and other systems to be installed on a spy satellite. The missile that was tested was the Hwasong-17, which could potentially fly more than 9,300 miles, far enough to strike anywhere in the U.S. A spy satellite could sharply increase North Korea’s ability to monitor U.S. aircraft carriers and other strategic assets.