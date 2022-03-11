N. Korea May Fire Big Missile To Put Spy Satellite In Space

In this undated photo provided by the North Korean government on Friday, March 11, 2022, North Korean leader Kim Jong Un visits the Sohae Satellite Launching Ground in Tongchang-ri, North Korea. Independent journalists were not given access to cover the event depicted in this image distributed by the North Korean government. The content of this image is as provided and cannot be independently verified. Korean language watermark on image as provided by source reads: "KCNA" which is the abbreviation for Korean Central News Agency. (Korean Central News Agency/Korea News Service via AP)

(AP) — The U.S. and South Korea say North Korea has tested parts of its biggest intercontinental ballistic missile in two recent launches. That suggests North Korea will likely fire that weapon soon to put a spy satellite into orbit in what would be its most significant provocation in years. North Korea’s neighbors detected two ballistic launches last week. North Korea later said it was testing cameras and other systems to be installed on a spy satellite. The missile that was tested was the Hwasong-17, which could potentially fly more than 9,300 miles, far enough to strike anywhere in the U.S. A spy satellite could sharply increase North Korea’s ability to monitor U.S. aircraft carriers and other strategic assets.