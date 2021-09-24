N. Korea Offers Talks, Likely Trying To Get Sanctions Relief

FILE - In this March 2, 2019, file photo, Kim Yo Jong, sister of North Korea's leader Kim Jong Un attends a wreath-laying ceremony at Ho Chi Minh Mausoleum in Hanoi, Vietnam. The Kim's sister said Friday, Sept. 24, 2021, North Korea is willing to resume talks with South Korea if it lifts hostility on her country. (Jorge Silva/Pool Photo via AP, File)

(AP) — The influential sister of North Korean leader Kim Jong Un says her country is willing to resume talks with South Korea if conditions are met, indicating it wants Seoul to persuade Washington to relax crippling economic sanctions. Kim Yo Jong’s statement came days after North Korea conducted missile tests that experts say are intended to show it will keep expanding its weapons arsenal if the sanctions stay in place. She offered the talks while mentioning South Korean President Moon Jae-in’s call for a political declaration to end the 1950-53 Korean War.