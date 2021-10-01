WORLD

N Korea Says It Fired Anti-Aircraft Missile, 4th Recent Test

This photo provided on Oct. 1, 2021, by the North Korean government shows what North Korea claims to be the test firing of a newly developed anti-aircraft missile in North Korea, Thursday, Sept. 30, 2021. Independent journalists were not given access to cover the event depicted in this image distributed by the North Korean government. The content of this image is as provided and cannot be independently verified. Korean language watermark on image as provided by source reads: "KCNA" which is the abbreviation for Korean Central News Agency. (Korean Central News Agency/Korea News Service via AP)

(AP) — North Korea says it test-fired a new anti-aircraft missile. It was the fourth weapons launch in recent weeks that experts say is part of a strategy to win sanctions relief and other concessions. South Korea, Japan and the United States typically publicly confirm North Korean ballistic missile launches, but did not do so for Thursday’s. That could indicate the weapon tested may have been a different kind. Seoul’s Joint Chiefs of Staff said Friday that South Korean and U.S. intelligence authorities monitored moves by North Korea but didn’t elaborate. Diplomacy aimed at getting the North to abandon its nuclear arsenal in return for economic and political rewards has largely been deadlocked since early 2019. That has left North Korea under crippling economic sanctions.

 

