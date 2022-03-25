WORLD

N. Korea Says It Test-Fired Biggest ICBM, US Adds Sanctions

Fred Cruz
This photo distributed by the North Korean government shows what it says a test-fire of a Hwasong-17 intercontinental ballistic missile (ICBM), at an undisclosed location in North Korea on March 24, 2022. Independent journalists were not given access to cover the event depicted in this image distributed by the North Korean government. The content of this image is as provided and cannot be independently verified. Korean language watermark on image as provided by source reads: "KCNA" which is the abbreviation for Korean Central News Agency. (Korean Central News Agency/Korea News Service via AP)

(AP) — North Korea says it test-fired its biggest-yet intercontinental ballistic missile under the orders of leader Kim Jong Un, who vowed to continue expanding his nuclear arsenal while preparing for a “long-standing confrontation” with the United States. The North disclosed the test details a day after the militaries of South Korea and Japan said they detected an ICBM launch in North Korea’s first long-range test since 2017. During the self-imposed moratorium, North Korea tried to get U.S.-led sanctions lifted through diplomacy, but those efforts stalled in 2019. The U.S. imposed more sanctions in response to Thursday’s launch and requested an open Security Council meeting that’s anticipated Friday.

 

