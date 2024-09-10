TEXAS

Najera Family Sues San Antonio, Officials Over Fatal Dog Attack

The family of an elderly man killed in a dog attack last year is suing the city of San Antonio. Three dogs fatally injured 81-year-old Ramon Najera and seriously injured his wife in a neighborhood on Depla Street in 2023.

In the federal lawsuit filed on Friday, attorneys claim the city of San Antonio and City Attorney Andy Segovia were aware that the dogs were dangerous and that the death was preventable. Animal Care Services had previously picked up the dogs and then released them back to their owners.

