FILE - Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi, D-Calif., and her husband, Paul Pelosi, (AP Photo/Kevin Wolf, File)

FILE - Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi, D-Calif., and her husband, Paul Pelosi, (AP Photo/Kevin Wolf, File)

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi says her family is “heart broken and traumatized” after Friday’s attack on her husband, Paul Pelosi. The California Democrat addressed the violent assault in a weekend letter to members of Congress.

Paul Pelosi is recovering after surgery for a skull fracture and arm injuries suffered during the assault. San Francisco police says David DePape faces multiple charges in connection to the break-in and attack including attempted homicide.