Nancy Pelosi To Announce ‘future plans’ After GOP Wins House

Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi of Calif., leaves the room after a ceremonial swearing-in on Capitol Hill in Washington, Monday, Nov.14, 2022. ( AP Photo/Jose Luis Magana)

(AP) — House Speaker Nancy Pelosi is expected to address her plans with colleagues in the wake of Democrats narrowly losing control of the House to Republicans. Pelosi is scheduled to open the House at noon Thursday and then deliver remarks from the House floor.

Pelosi’s decision to either seek another term as the Democratic leader or to step aside has been widely anticipated. Pelosi’s decision would come in the aftermath of a brutal attack on her husband, Paul, late last month by an intruder in their San Francisco home. Pelosi spokesman Drew Hammill says she “has been overwhelmed by calls from colleagues, friends and supporters.”