Nancy Pelosi’s Husband Charged With DUI In California

FILE - This booking photo provided by the Napa County Sheriff's Office shows Paul Pelosi on May 29, 2022, following his arrest on suspicion of DUI in Northern California. Pelosi, the 82-year-old husband of Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi, was charged, Thursday, June 23, 2022, with driving under the influence. (Napa County Sheriff's Office via AP, File)

(AP) — Paul Pelosi, the husband of Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi, has been charged with driving under the influence by prosecutors in Northern California. Prosecutors say Paul Pelosi was arrested following the May 28 crash in Napa County after a test showed the 82-year-old had a blood alcohol content level of .082%. They say the blood sample was taken about two hours after the collision. The California Highway Patrol says a Jeep hit Paul Pelosi’s Porsche as he was driving it into an intersection in Yountville. The driver of the Jeep was not arrested. Paul Pelosi was released on $5,000 bail. He is scheduled to be arraigned on Aug. 3. Larry Kamer, a spokesperson for Paul Pelosi, declined to comment on the charges.