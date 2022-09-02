NATIONAL

NASA Aims For Saturday Launch Of New Moon Rocket After Fixes

Fred Cruz
The NASA moon rocket stands on Pad 39B before the Artemis 1 mission to orbit the moon at the Kennedy Space Center, Thursday, Sept. 1, 2022, in Cape Canaveral, Fla. (AP Photo/Brynn Anderson)

(AP) — NASA is counting down toward a Saturday launch of its new moon rocket, its second attempt in a week. Fuel leaks and a bad engine sensor foiled Monday’s try. Managers say they’ve fixed the leaks and will work around the faulty sensor, in hopes of finally getting the test flight off. Delayed for years, the 322-foot rocket is the most powerful ever built by NASA. On top is an empty crew capsule that will fly around the moon and back over the course of six weeks. NASA wants to wring out the capsule before putting astronauts aboard the next planned flight in two years.

 

