NASA Employee Charged With Six Sexual Assaults

A 37-year-old NASA employee is out on bond following his arrest on six counts of sexual assault. The Harris County D-A’s office says Eric Sim is charged in connection to assaults that were committed between 2019 and 2022 at his townhouse near downtown Houston. Investigators say he met his victims on dating apps.

Prosecutors think there may be additional victims not just in Texas. Sim allegedly traveled to Canada, Japan and the UK. Police say Sim is wearing an electronic monitor and is under 24-7 house arrest as a condition of his bond.