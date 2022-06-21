NASA Fuels Moon Rocket For 1st Time In Countdown Rehearsal

In this photo provided by NASA, NASA’s Space Launch System rocket and Orion crew capsule are seen on the launch pad at Launch Complex 39B at the Kennedy Space Center in Cape Canaveral, Fla., on Monday, June 20, 2022. NASA fueled the rocket for the first time on Monday and completed a countdown test despite a fuel line leak. (NASA via AP)

In this photo provided by NASA, NASA’s Space Launch System rocket and Orion crew capsule are seen on the launch pad at Launch Complex 39B at the Kennedy Space Center in Cape Canaveral, Fla., on Monday, June 20, 2022. NASA fueled the rocket for the first time on Monday and completed a countdown test despite a fuel line leak. (NASA via AP)

(AP) — NASA has fueled its huge moon rocket for the first time and completed a countdown test despite a fuel line leak. This was NASA’s fourth crack at the all-important dress rehearsal, the last major milestone before the moon rocket’s long-awaited launch debut. The previous attempts in April were thwarted by a fuel leak, as well as stuck valves and other technical issues. A leak in a fuel line almost curtailed Monday’s test at Kennedy Space Center in Florida. But NASA managers decided to go ahead with the countdown test after loading the rocket’s tanks with fuel.