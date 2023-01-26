NATIONAL

NASA Marks 20 Years Since Space Shuttle Columbia Disaster

A wreath is presented by, from left, Bob Cabana, Associate Administrator of NASA; Janet Petro, NASA KSC director, and Sheryl Chaffee, daughter of Apollo 1 astronaut Roger Chaffee, during NASA's Day of Remembrance ceremony, hosted by the Astronauts Memorial Foundation at Kennedy Space Center Visitor Complex, Thursday, Jan. 26, 2023. NASA is marking the 20th anniversary of the space shuttle Columbia tragedy with somber ceremonies during its annual tribute to fallen astronauts. (Joe Burbank/Orlando Sentinel via AP)

(AP) — NASA is marking the 20th anniversary of the space shuttle Columbia tragedy with somber ceremonies during its annual tribute to fallen astronauts. More than 100 people gathered under a gray sky at Florida’s Kennedy Space Center on Thursday to remember not only Columbia’s crew of seven, but the 18 other astronauts killed in the line of duty.

NASA’s two shuttle accidents account for more than half of the names carved into the black granite of the Space Mirror Memorial. Columbia was destroyed during reentry in 2003 after a piece of fuel-tank foam came off and punctured the left wing during liftoff.

