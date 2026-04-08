FILE - NASA administrator Jared Isaacman, left, answers questions during a news conference, next to the crew of the new moon rocket, Artemis II, from left, Canadian Space Agency astronaut Jeremy Hansen, mission specialist Christina Koch, pilot Victor Glover and commander Reid Wiseman at the Kennedy Space Center, Jan. 17, 2026, in Cape Canaveral, Fla. (AP Photo/John Raoux, FIle)

FILE - NASA administrator Jared Isaacman, left, answers questions during a news conference, next to the crew of the new moon rocket, Artemis II, from left, Canadian Space Agency astronaut Jeremy Hansen, mission specialist Christina Koch, pilot Victor Glover and commander Reid Wiseman at the Kennedy Space Center, Jan. 17, 2026, in Cape Canaveral, Fla. (AP Photo/John Raoux, FIle)

NASA is preparing for the return of the four astronauts aboard the Artemis Two mission. The crew made history by flying deeper into space than any humans before, and becoming the first to see the entire dark side of the moon. The Orion spacecraft is now headed back to Earth, and is due to splash down in the Pacific Ocean near San Diego early Friday evening.