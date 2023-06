NASA is now on the record as saying a UFO didn’t crash land in northwest Las Vegas. Instead, officials say the bright green light that shot across the sky in the early morning hours of May 1st was in fact a meteor.

Footage of the meteor was caught on a Las Vegas Metropolitan police officer’s body camera. A short time later, a man called 911 to report two large non-human beings were in his backyard. Metro police closed their investigation and are calling the reported encounter unfounded.