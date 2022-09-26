NASA To Crash Spacecraft Into Asteroid

NASA is set to crash a spacecraft into an asteroid later today. The so-called “Double Asteroid Redirection Test,” or “DART,” will test whether it’s possible to deflect a space rock on a collision course with Earth.
The over 500-foot asteroid known as Dimorphos poses no threat to the planet, but scientists are eager to see if their probe will alter its nearly 12-hour orbit around larger asteroid Didymos.
The DART spacecraft is scheduled to smash into the space rock at a staggering 15-thousand miles per hour at 7:14 p.m., Eastern time. The collision will air live on NASA TV.