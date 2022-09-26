NASA To Crash Spacecraft Into Asteroid

This illustration made available by Johns Hopkins APL and NASA depicts NASA's DART probe, center, and Italian Space Agency's (ASI) LICIACube, bottom right, at the Didymos system before impact with the asteroid Dimorphos, left. DART is expected to zero in on the asteroid Monday, Sept. 26, 2022, intent on slamming it head-on at 14,000 mph. The impact should be just enough to nudge the asteroid into a slightly tighter orbit around its companion space rock. (Steve Gribben/Johns Hopkins APL/NASA via AP)

NASA is set to crash a spacecraft into an asteroid later today. The so-called “Double Asteroid Redirection Test,” or “DART,” will test whether it’s possible to deflect a space rock on a collision course with Earth.

The over 500-foot asteroid known as Dimorphos poses no threat to the planet, but scientists are eager to see if their probe will alter its nearly 12-hour orbit around larger asteroid Didymos.

The DART spacecraft is scheduled to smash into the space rock at a staggering 15-thousand miles per hour at 7:14 p.m., Eastern time. The collision will air live on NASA TV.