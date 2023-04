Gun reform and "Tennessee Three" supporters raise signs in the gallery of the House chamber Thursday, April 6, 2023, in Nashville, Tenn. Tennessee (AP Photo/George Walker IV)

Gun reform and "Tennessee Three" supporters raise signs in the gallery of the House chamber Thursday, April 6, 2023, in Nashville, Tenn. Tennessee (AP Photo/George Walker IV)

The majority of Nashville council members say they’ll vote to reinstate expelled state representative Justin Jones. He was removed from the Tennessee House for protesting gun violence on the floor after the Nashville school shooting.

The Metropolitan Council has 39 members and 23 have confirmed that they will vote to reinstate him. One councilmember criticized the House for not considering the 140-thousand people who voted for them. He called it “a terrible precedent to set.”