Nate Paul Indicted On Eight Federal Counts Of Making False Statements

The Austin real estate investor central to claims of illegal conduct by suspended Attorney General Ken Paxton faces federal charges. Federal prosecutors indicted 36-year-old Nate Paul on Friday for eight counts of making false statements to financial institutions.

Paul is accused of overstating his assets and understating his liabilities in order to obtain loans fraudulently.

The federal government seeks 172-million-dollars in restitution from Paul. The indictment makes no mention of Paxton. Paul is due back in court June 15th for arraignment.