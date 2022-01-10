Nation Averaging 700,000 New COVID Cases Per Day

The nation is grappling with an average of more than 700-thousand new COVID-19 cases each day. It comes as the fate of the Biden administration’s vaccine-or-test mandate for companies with 100 or more employees appears to be up in the air.

The Supreme Court heard oral arguments Friday on challenges to the mandate by business lobbies, religious groups, and Republican-led states. There’s now talk among court observers that the Court could issue an administrative stay to delay implementation of today’s deadline.