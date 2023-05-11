National Border Patrol Council VP: “We’re Already At Our Breaking Point”

A top border official says the U.S. is already at its breaking point for handling the surge of illegal immigrants.

The Vice President of the National Border Patrol Council Jon Anfinsen said most of his people are resigned to the fact that they won’t get a good handle on the number of migrants crossing the border as Title 42 comes to an end.

The COVID-era policy allowed for migrants to be quickly turned back at the U.S. southern border.

Anfinsen said an app that was created to streamline the asylum-seeking process hasn’t helped, with customs only handling one-thousand migrants a day via the app compared to the ten-thousand by the Border Patrol. He also slammed the Biden administration’s decision to release some migrants into cities as dangerous.