National Butterfly Center Reopens To Members

The National Butterfly Center in Mission has reopened. The center was closed for six weeks following a late January confrontation with conservative activists who claimed that sex traffickers were using the preserve to bring children across the border. After being asked to leave, a congressional candidate from Virginia allegedly assaulted a member of the staff.

The center closed afterward due to threats. The center’s director says the center is still working on a security plan that would allow the facility to reopen to the public.