National Democrats Help Allred’s Campaign, But Focus On Incumbents

National Democrats aren’t prioritizing the U.S. Senate race in Texas this year, focusing instead on protecting their incumbents. U.S. Rep. Colin Allred of Dallas is challenging GOP Sen. Ted Cruz this November.

The Democratic Senate Campaign Committee has put some money and effort into the Texas race, though they haven’t said how much. Flipping the Texas seat would be an ideal outcome for them, but they’re concentrating on defending their one-seat majority, with vulnerable incumbents up for reelection in competitive states.

