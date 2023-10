There will be a nationwide test of the Emergency Alert System Wednesday. According to FEMA, every TV, radio and cellphone will be interrupted with an emergency message at 2:20 p.m. Eastern time on Wednesday. The test is scheduled to last approximately one minute.

Officials say the alert is similar to that of an Amber Alert or warnings issued by the National Weather Service. The test is designed to make sure the system remains an effective way to warn Americans about emergencies.